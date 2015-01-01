Abstract

Characteristics of pulverized coals have significant influence on the spontaneous combustion and explosion processes. This paper presents an experimental and theoretical framework on physico-chemical characteristics of coal and their interrelations from spontaneous combustion and explosion perspectives. The chemical properties, morphology, bulk density, particle size, and specific surface area of pulverized coals from nine different coal subsidiaries of India are vividly investigated in five distinct sizes. Moreover, the effects of particle size on bulk density, specific surface area, and N(2) adsorption capacity of pulverized coals are critically analyzed. With decrease in particle size, the bulk density of pulverized coals decreased, and the specific surface area and N(2) adsorption capacity increased. The relationships of bulk density and specific surface area of pulverized coals with particle size are established. Moreover, the specific surface areas determined by both the particle sizing and BET methods are compared, and correlation factors between them are determined. This study generated insightful coal characteristic data, which can be useful for furthering research on spontaneous combustion and explosion involving pulverized coals.

Language: en