Abstract

AbstractThe accidental fatality rate of the construction industry is one of the highest areas with occupational accidents in all workplaces. To investigate the most common and direct cause of hazardous accidental incidents, the unsafe behaviors of construction workers would be the answer. In order to reduce occupational accidents, an assessable questionnaire is urgently needed for measuring the potential unsafe behaviors of construction workers. Considering that safety climate research and behavior safety research barely explained the causes of unsafe behavior, this research was conducted from a cognitive model-based perspective. A new questionnaire was designed to evaluate the potentially unsafe behaviors, and a cognitive model with 11 factors was adopted. After verification by exploratory factor analysis, confirmatory factor analysis, and reliability analysis, the new questionnaire showed good validity (content validity index < 0.79 and content validity ratio> 0.42, average variance extracted > 0.5) and reliability (Cronbach's α > 0.7, composite reliability > 0.7), and the cognitive model fitted well. Therefore, the new questionnaire is effective and reliable in assessing the causes of unsafe behaviors of construction workers.

