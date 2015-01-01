|
Citation
|
Kocatepe S, Parlak Z. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34823442
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Looking at death statistics at workplaces, occupational health and safety (OHS) is indisputably one of the most important problems of society. Considering that the existing measures are insufficient to reduce deaths, it is essential to look at the prevention of occupational accidents/diseases with an interdisciplinary approach and to employ new perspectives in order to develop new methods. The aim of this study is to determine whether psychosocial risks are perceived as an accident factor by employees and to bring the concept of psychosocial accident factors into a discussion.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Stress; Accident Factors; Occupational Accident; Occupational Health and Safety; Psychosocial Risk Factors