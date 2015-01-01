Abstract

Due to the high level of violence globally, providing intervention for child victims of trauma has become a priority for various government departments and health professionals including occupational therapists. Child appropriate sensory modulation intervention, which has its theoretical origins within the occupational therapy profession, has been suggested as a suitable treatment approach for children who are victims of trauma, since the initial experience of trauma occurs on a somatosensory level. Advances in trauma care indicate that children may experience the effects of trauma as an inability to appropriately regulate and organize sensory responses. This results in sensory modulation dysfunction associated with emotional and behavior difficulties. This scoping review provides an overview of the extent to which sensory modulation dysfunction has been identified and treated in child victims of trauma. Using the Arksey and O'Malley (2005) framework, five databases and three manual hand searches were conducted. This scoping review confirmed the scarcity of research available. The 13 studies which met the inclusion criteria indicated that child victims of trauma (CVT) present with a sensory modulation disorder (SMD). Sensory modulation intervention, within the theoretical framework of Ayres Sensory Integration® (ASI®), alone and in combination with psychotherapy approaches was found to be valuable for CVT, in the studies chartered. Identification and treatment of sensory modulation dysfunction in CVT has been researched and is becoming an area of increasing need. Therefore, to remain relevant to the violent contexts within communities, there is a need to expand research in this field.

Language: en