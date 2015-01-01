Abstract

Research supports the efficacy of cognitive processing therapy (CPT) for reducing Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and comorbid conditions among survivors of sexual assault and other traumas. To date, there are no known studies using CPT with adolescents exposed to commercial sexual exploitation (CSE). The pilot study implemented a modified version of group CPT to determine the preliminary acceptability and feasibility of this intervention with adolescents who experienced CSE. Thirteen participants living in a residential treatment facility in Cambodia received 10 sessions of modified group CPT. Participants were adolescents ranging in age from 14 to 19. Measures of PTSD, depression symptom severity, and suicidal and non-suicidal ideation and behaviors were obtained at baseline, during the intervention, and 1-week and 3 months posttreatment. Group attendance rates and client satisfaction measures of the intervention were obtained. Client satisfaction with the group intervention was high (mean = 27, SD 2.61) and group attendance was good. There was a significant decline in PTSD symptom severity F(7,24) = 2.60, p = .037 and a significant decline in depression symptom severity over time F(7,12) = 9.67, p < .001. There were no occurrences of suicidal or non-suicidal behavior during the study or at follow-up with one participant reporting suicidal ideation after treatment began. The modified CPT intervention appeared to be feasible and received a high acceptability rating.

