|
Citation
|
Walton D, Ellwood R, Martin S. J. Interpers. Violence 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34825615
|
Abstract
|
This study follows 4715 Family Harm cases for which charges are laid (from around 15,000 events from 2018-2020). Comparisons are made between cases where a digitally recorded victim video statement (VVS) is taken to those who (1) make a written statement, (2) refuse to make any statement and (3) present at the public counter and make a written statement.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Digital Evidence; Family violence; Guilty Pleas; Offender Behaviour; Victim Statements