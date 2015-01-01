Abstract

Sexual minority adolescent girls are overrepresented in the justice system. This study used the minority stress model and psychological mediation framework to investigate a pathway for this disparity among court-involved girls ages 14-18 (N = 226; mean age: 15.58; 48% sexual minority). The hypotheses were that sexual minority status would be associated with delinquency, bullying exposure would be associated with delinquency indirectly via emotion regulation difficulties, and the relationship between bullying exposure and emotion regulation difficulties would be stronger for sexual minority girls. Bullying exposure and emotion regulation difficulties were not related. Sexual minority status was related to delinquency, and emotion regulation difficulties mediated this relationship. The findings suggest interventions to build emotion regulation skills may reduce delinquency for sexual minority girls.

