Abstract

METHODS to prevent substance use disorders (SUDs) act on the individual risk factors for addiction. Most adults with SUD initiated substance use during their teenage years, so preventive interventions during adolescence are critical. Antisubstance use messaging, routine screening, and pathways for referral to treatment can be extended into all settings whereby trusted adults interact with adolescents such as sports, mentoring programs, child protective services, and juvenile justice settings. Pediatric primary care is an ideal place to incorporate preventive counseling and screening for substance use. Evidence-based technologic interventions for primary, secondary, and tertiary prevention are needed.

