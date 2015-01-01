|
Cwik M, Doty SB, Hinton A, Goklish N, Ivanich J, Hill K, Lee A, Tingey L, Craig M. Qual. Health Res. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34825619
Relative to the general population, Native Americans (NA) bear a disproportionate burden of suicide-related mortality rates. NA males and females aged 15 to 24 years experience suicide rates nearly 3 times than the U.S. all races rates in this age group. Although efforts have been made to understand and reduce suicide in tribal communities, a large portion has focused on individual characteristics with less attention given to social factors that may also inform suicide. This article aims to build on a local conceptual model of NA youth suicide by examining additional potential social factors through qualitative interviews.
adolescents; suicide; qualitative research; youth; young adults; psychological issues; psychology; Southwestern US