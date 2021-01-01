|
Roseby S, Gascoigne M. Traumatology 2021; 27(2): 149-167.
(Copyright © 2021, Green Cross Academy of Traumatology, Publisher APA Journals)
The purpose of this study was to conduct a systematic review of the existing literature regarding trauma-informed education programs and their impact on academic and academic-related outcomes. The articles included for review (n = 15) contained data on trauma-informed education programs implemented in preschool, primary/elementary, and high school settings. Academic and academic-related outcomes reported included attendance, disciplinary referrals, suspension, and academic achievement, as well as student resilience, school attachment, and emotional presentation.
Language: en