Abstract

The current study aimed at exploring the influence of individual- and community-level factors on posttraumatic growth (PTG) after Hurricane Harvey and whether the community-level factors moderate the relation between perceived community resilience and PTG. Final participants were 415 adults who reported directly experiencing Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall on August 26, 2017. Data collection occurred approximately 16 months after the hurricane. Perceived community resilience and household income were significantly associated with PTG. There was a marginally significant cross-level interaction effect between perceived community resilience and median household income on PTG. The current study raises an important implication of economic development on facilitating PTG. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2021 APA, all rights reserved)

Language: en