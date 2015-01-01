Abstract

IntroductionApproximately 16% of the world?s burden of disease is attributable to traumatic injury. Psychological symptoms, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), are prevalent in this population and impact recovery from physical injury. Nevertheless, mental health has not been considered to the same degree as physical health. Psychological interventions are used widely as treatments for PTSD.



METHODSSystematic searches of computerised databases were conducted. Randomised controlled trials of psychological treatments for PTSD following major physical civilian trauma were included. The main outcome measure was clinician-assessed symptoms of PTSD (CAPS), with findings for anxiety and depression also reported. Included studies data were extracted and entered using RevMan 5.3 software. Quality assessments were performed, and data were analysed for summary effects.



RESULTS10 studies were included. With regard to CAPS <6 months, individual CBT did significantly better than usual care/wait list (SMD (95% CI) = ?1.24 [?1.82, ?0.67]) and non-CBT treatments (SMD (95% CI) = ?1.32 [?2.64, ?0.04]). Non-CBT treatments were not significantly better than usual care/wait list (SMD (95% CI) ?1.40 [?2.91, 0.11]). CBT was superior to usual care/wait list for reducing depressive (SMD (95% CI) ?0.67 [?0.98, ?0.37]) and anxiety (SMD (95% CI) ?0.70 [?1.22, ?0.18]) symptoms both in the shorter and longer term.



CONCLUSIONIndividual CBT was superior to wait list/usual care, and there was limited evidence for non-CBT treatments in reducing clinician and self-rated PTSD, depressive and anxiety symptoms in the shorter term; however, the latter comparison was based on few studies with small sample sizes. Longer-term effects of treatments remain uncertain. There is a need for adequately powered RCTs investigating PTSD treatments following major physical civilian trauma in the longer term. There was considerable heterogeneity in the studies, so care must be taken in interpreting the results of this review.

