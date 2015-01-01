Abstract

E-scooters are a growing part of transportation networks, offering a sustainable solution for first and last mile trips. However, without caution in operation and regulation they can become a liability for riders and cities as a whole. Inappropriate implementations led to a surge in policy initiatives to mitigate the negative effects and enable the harmonic coexistence of e-scooters with other travel modes. This paper brings together information on the current state of the market and knowledge from successful and failed trials. It proposes an evaluation framework that classifies all the aspects of interest for planners and policymakers. A case study is built to assess this framework for one of the pioneers in micromobility, the city of Paris. The results along with the discussion at the end, aim to provide insights to researchers and stakeholders associated with designing new e-scooter systems or optimizing the performance of existing ones.

Language: en