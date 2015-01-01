Abstract

Cities have implemented a range of strategies to reduce traffic volumes and hence pollution; including low emission zones (LEZ) and pedestrianization. This paper aims to evaluate the degree of reduction in CO, NO × and PM emissions in Madrid's 'Centro' LEZ after the adoption of traffic reduction and pedestrianization actions. We propose a current scenario of traffic volume and pedestrianized streets, and another set of exploratory scenarios. The methodology uses a traffic simulation model, followed by the estimation of the emissions at street level and their dispersion. These results are crossed with pedestrian routes to estimate the reduction in pedestrian exposure to these pollutants. The results show that improvements are generalized in scenarios where traffic is reduced. The results serve to analyse the rate of the decrease in pedestrian exposure to these pollutants and can provide evidence-based geographically-dimensioned information to identify priority actions.

Language: en