|
Citation
|
Wang X, Zhang X, Guo F, Gu Y, Zhu X. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2021; 164: e106502.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34837850
|
Abstract
|
The rear-end crash is one of the most common types of crashes, and key risk factors have been broadly identified in the car-following behaviors preceding a crash. However, the relationships between rear-end crash risk and daily car-following behaviors, or habits, have not been well examined. This study aims to identify the daily car-following behaviors on urban surface roads and urban expressways that have the most influence on rear-end crashes and near-crashes (CNC). Two months of naturalistic driving study data were used to investigate the daily car-following behavior of 54 drivers. A paired t-test and a Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed rank test were conducted to find the differences in behaviors on the two road types, and basic Poisson regression and Poisson hurdle regression models were used to explore significant risk factors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Car-following behavior; Naturalistic driving study; Poisson hurdle regression model; Rear-end crash