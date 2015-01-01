Abstract

The rear-end crash is one of the most common types of crashes, and key risk factors have been broadly identified in the car-following behaviors preceding a crash. However, the relationships between rear-end crash risk and daily car-following behaviors, or habits, have not been well examined. This study aims to identify the daily car-following behaviors on urban surface roads and urban expressways that have the most influence on rear-end crashes and near-crashes (CNC). Two months of naturalistic driving study data were used to investigate the daily car-following behavior of 54 drivers. A paired t-test and a Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed rank test were conducted to find the differences in behaviors on the two road types, and basic Poisson regression and Poisson hurdle regression models were used to explore significant risk factors.



RESULTS revealed that (1) drivers' longitudinal vehicle control, time control, and emergency behaviors are significantly different on urban surface roads and urban expressways; (2) for surface roads, three key influencing factors were ranked, in descending order, as the standard deviation of relative speed, percentage of time gap less than 1 s, and maximum acceleration; (3) for expressways, four key factors were ranked: minimum time gap, maximum deceleration, percentage of TTC less than 5 s, and the percentage of large positive jerk. The knowledge achieved on risky daily driving behaviors can be applied to training drivers to improve safe practices, assist insurance companies in creating usage-based insurance strategies, and support driver assistant systems design.

