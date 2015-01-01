Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The postdischarge suicide risk among psychiatric patients is significantly higher than it is among patients with other diseases and general population. The brief contact interventions (BCIs) are recommended to decrease suicide risk in areas with limited mental health service resources like China. This study aims to develop a postdischarge suicide intervention strategy based on BCIs and evaluate its implementability under the implementation outcome framework.



METHODS AND ANALYSIS: This study will invite psychiatric patients and family members, clinical and community mental health service providers as the community team to develop a postdischarge suicide intervention strategy. The study will recruit 312 patients with psychotic symptoms and 312 patients with major depressive disorder discharged from Shenzhen Kangning Hospital (SKH) in a Sequential Multiple Assignment Randomised Trial. Participants will be initially randomised into two intervention groups to receive BCIs monthly and weekly, and they will be rerandomised into three intervention groups to receive BCIs monthly, biweekly and weekly at 3 months after discharge according to the change of their suicide risk. Follow-ups are scheduled at 1, 3, 6 and 12 months after discharge. With the intention-to-treat approach, generalised estimating equation and survival analysis will be applied. This study will also collect qualitative and quantitative information on implementation and service outcomes from the community team. ETHICS/DISSEMINATION: This study has received ethical approval from the Ethics Committee Review Board of SKH. All participants will provide written informed consent prior to enrolment. The findings of the study will be disseminated through peer-reviewed scientific journals, conference presentations. A project report will be submitted to the National Natural Science Foundation of China as the concluding report of this funded project, and to the mental health authorities in the Shenzhen to refine and apply evidence-based and pragmatic interventions into health systems for postdischarge suicide prevention. TRIAL REGISTRATION NUMBER: NCT04907669.

Language: en