Citation
Tyburski E, Kerestey M, Kerestey P, Radoń S, Mueller ST. Brain Sci. 2021; 11(11).
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Switzerland Molecular Diversity Preservation International (MDPI) AG)
DOI
PMID
34827419
Abstract
In two studies, we examine the test-retest reliability and factor structure of the computerized Tower of London (TOL) and Go/No Go (GNG). Before analyses, raw results of variables that were not normally distributed were transformed. Study 1 examined the reliability of a broad spectrum of indicators (Initial Time Thinking, ITT; Execution Time, ET; Full Time, FT; Extra Moves, EM; No Go Errors, NGE; Reaction Time for Go Responses, RTGR) across an eight-week delay in a sample of 20 young adults. After correction for multiple comparisons and correlations, our results demonstrate that the tasks have ambiguous test-retest reliability coefficients (non-significant r for all indicators, and interclass correlation (ICC) for TOL; significant ICC for GNG; show lack of reliable change over time for all indicators in both tasks); moreover, ITT exhibits strong practice effects. Study 2 investigated both tasks' factor structure and conducted a more detailed analysis of indicators for each trial (ITT, ET, EM) in the TOL task in the group of 95 young adults.
Language: en
Keywords
factor structure; Go/No Go task; motor inhibition; motor planning; Psychology Experiment Building Language; test-retest reliability; Tower of London