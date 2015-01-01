|
Citation
|
Voiță-Mekeres F, Buhas CL, Mekeres GM, Tudoran C, Racovita M, Faur CI, Tudoran M, Abu-Awwad A, Voiță NC, Maghiar TA. Healthcare (Basel) 2021; 9(11): e1440.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34828487
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: One important forensic activity is the assessment of aesthetic injuries where expert criteria and analysis are insufficiently outlined due to the subjective elements related to the traumatized victim. Unaesthetic morphological changes may occur due to various circumstances committed under the Penal Code, resulting in permanent unaesthetic morphological scarring. Considering that most of the existing scales for the assessment of aesthetic prejudices refer only to morphometric changes, our aim was to create a modern method for the evaluation of aesthetic damage that also considers its social and psychological consequences.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
aesthetic evaluation methods; aesthetic prejudice; Mekereș Psychosocial Internalization Scale; psycho-social impact