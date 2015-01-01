Abstract

The aim of this cross-sectional study was to examine the correlations between gait regularity, cognitive functions including cognitive domains, and the mild cognitive impairment (MCI) in community-dwelling older people. This study included 463 older adults (63.4% women, mean age: 74.1), and their step and stride regularity along the three-axis components was estimated from trunk acceleration, which was measured by inertial measurement units during a comfortable gait. Four aspects of cognitive function were assessed using a tablet computer: attention, executive function, processing speed, and memory, and participants were classified into those with or without MCI. The vertical component of stride and step regularity was associated with attention and executive function (r = -0.176--0.109, p ≤ 0.019), and processing speed (r = 0.152, p < 0.001), after it was adjusted for age and gait speed. The low vertical component of step regularity was related to the MCI after it was adjusted for covariates (OR 0.019; p = 0.016). The results revealed that cognitive function could affect gait regularity, and the vertical component of gait regularity, as measured by a wearable sensor, could play an important role in investigating cognitive decline in older people.

