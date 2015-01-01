|
Citation
|
King CA, Cook R, Wheelock H, Korthuis PT, Leahy JM, Goff A, Morris CD, Englander H. Int. J. Drug Policy 2021; 100: e103525.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34837879
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Illicitly manufactured fentanyl (IMF) is increasing in international drug supply chains, and IMF-related opioid overdose deaths are rising in North America. Hospitalizations among patients with opioid use disorder (OUD) are also rising; and, hospitalized patients are at increased risk of overdose and death following hospital discharge. Hospitalization is a key opportunity to engage patients with OUD. Addiction consult services (ACS) can provide effective treatment for patients hospitalized with OUD. This study aims to estimate the effect of increasing IMF contamination on drug-related death among patients hospitalized with OUD, and simulate the role of ACS expansion to mitigate these effects.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Hospitalization; Fentanyl; Drug overdose; Opioid-related disorders; Harm Reduction; Patient Discharge