Abstract

Experiences of sexual orientation microaggression (SOM) are prevalent in lesbian, gay, and bisexual (LGB) individuals. The aims of this quantitative cross-sectional survey study were to examine the factors, including demographics, sexual orientation characteristics, and perceived social support related to SOM, as well as the relationships of SOM with anxiety, depression, and suicidality among young adult LGB individuals in Taiwan. In total, 1000 self-identified young adult LGB individuals (500 men and 500 women) participated in this study. The experience of SOM was assessed using the Sexual Orientation Microaggression Inventory. We also collected demographic and sexual orientation characteristics; perceived general family support, using the Family APGAR Index; anxiety on the State-Trait Anxiety Inventory; depression on the Center for Epidemiological Studies-Depression Scale; and suicidality on the suicidality module of the Kiddie-SADS. The factors related to SOM and the associations of SOM with anxiety, depression, and suicidality were examined using multivariate linear regression analysis. The results indicated that males experienced greater SOM than females, and that younger age of identification of sexual orientation and perceived lower general family support were significantly associated with greater SOM. Greater SOM was significantly associated with greater anxiety, depression, and suicidality. The experiences of SOM in LGB individuals with mental health problems warrant assessment and intervention that take the related factors into account.

