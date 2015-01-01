|
Elboim-Gabyzon M, Buxbaum R, Klein R. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2021; 18(22): e11809.
High-intensity interval training (HIIT) improves functional capacity, muscle power and physical performance in older adults with and without comorbidities. The aim of this study was to explore the effectiveness of HIIT as a method for reducing major fall risk factors (balance, muscle strength and physical activity) in older adults. A systematic literature search was conducted following the PRISMA guidelines. A computerized search was conducted using electronic databases (PubMed, CINAHL, Cochrane Library, APA PsycInfo, Web of Science, Scopus, PEDro, and AgeLine) published up to July 2021. Eleven papers (9 studies) of moderate quality (mean of 5.5 in Pedro scale) involving 328 healthy older adults met the inclusion criteria. Studies were characterized by high heterogeneity in terms of methodology, HIIT modality and protocol, subject characteristics, and outcome measures.
older adults; balance; HIIT; falls risk; high-intensity interval training approach