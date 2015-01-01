Abstract

The fatigue of air traffic controllers (ATCOs) on duty seriously threatens air traffic safety and needs to be managed. ATCOs perform several different types of work, with each type of work having different characteristics. Nonetheless, the influence of work type on an ATCO's fatigue has yet to be demonstrated. Here, we present a field study in which the fatigue of ATCOs working in two types of work was compared based on an optimized data-driven method that was employed to detect the percentage of eyelid closure over the pupil over time (PERCLOS). Sixty-seven ATCOs working within two typical jobs (i.e., from the terminal control unit (TCU) and area control unit (ACU)) were recruited, and their fatigue was detected immediately before and after shift work using PERCLOS. Using a Spearman correlation test analysis, the results showed that the influence of work type on an ATCO's fatigue had interesting trends. Specifically, the ATCOs at the TCU who handle departures and arrivals, which include converging with and maneuvering around conflicts, retain normal circadian rhythms. Their fatigue was significantly influenced by the various demands from tasks focusing on sequencing and conflict resolution and by the time phase of a normal circadian rhythm. At the ACU, ATCOs manage flights that are mainly on route, causing monotonous monitoring and routine reporting tasks, and the ATCOs generally have frequent night shifts to handle overflights. Their fatigue was significantly influenced by the demand characteristics from tasks, but changes in fatigue rule were not consistent with a normal circadian rhythm, revealing that the ATCOs' circadian rhythms may have already been slightly disturbed. Furthermore, the interactions between task demand and circadian rhythm with an ATCO's fatigue were significantly observed in ATCOs working in the TCU but not in those in the ACU. This study provides first evidence that an ATCO's work type influences his or her fatigue. This discovery may incite stakeholders to consider work type in the management of employee fatigue, not only in the civil aviation industry but also in other transport industries.

