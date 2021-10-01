Abstract

BACKGROUND: Kratom (Mitragyna speciosa) is an opioid-like psychoactive substance not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that could be used due to its euphoric, stimulant, and analgesic effects. Kratom is gaining popularity in the U.S. and becoming a reason of concern among pediatricians.



METHODS: Data from the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health were analyzed to estimate the prevalence and identify correlates of lifetime and past 12-month kratom use among 13,397 U.S. adolescents. Multivariable logistic regression models were conducted to assess the associations of interest.



RESULTS: Lifetime and past 12-month prevalence of kratom use was.44% (95% confidence interval [CI].32-.60) and.27% (95% CI.18-.40), respectively. Past 12-month cigarette use was associated with lifetime kratom use (adjusted odds ratio 2.60, 95% CI 1.07-6.35). Past 12-month cannabis use was associated with past 12-month kratom use (adjusted odds ratio 2.48, 95% CI 1.15-5.35).



CONCLUSIONS: This first report on the epidemiology of adolescent kratom use provides a baseline to assess kratom use trends in future years and identify potential correlates of use among adolescents.

Language: en