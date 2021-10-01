|
Sharma V, Cottler LB, Bares CB, Lopez-Quintero C. J. Adolesc. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
34836801
BACKGROUND: Kratom (Mitragyna speciosa) is an opioid-like psychoactive substance not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that could be used due to its euphoric, stimulant, and analgesic effects. Kratom is gaining popularity in the U.S. and becoming a reason of concern among pediatricians.
Language: en
Adolescents; Opioids; kratom; NSDUH