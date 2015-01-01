Abstract

AIM: To evaluate the impact of a trauma and violence-informed cognitive behavioural therapy (TVICBT) intervention, compared with standard care on mental health, coping, bonding and maternal-infant attachment among pregnant women with a history of intimate partner violence and who displayed symptomatology consistent with anxiety, depression or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).



DESIGN: A mixed-methods case study design was employed, where women either received standard perinatal care or were referred to a specialized TVICBT program.



METHODS: Data were collected through a retrospective obstetric medical chart audit in 2017 at an Ontario hospital in a large urban centre. Multiple choice and 'yes/no' questions were analysed using measures of central tendency and dispersion, in addition to frequency counts. Qualitative data from clinical notes were subjected to an inductive content analysis approach to identify key concepts.



RESULTS: In total, 69 women participated (intervention group = 37, standard care group = 32). Prevalence of mental illness between groups was consistent, apart from the TVICBT group having a significant increase in PTSD. In the TVICBT group, 83.8% of women (n = 31) expressed perinatal concerns, compared with only 37.5% (n = 12) of the standard care group. More women in the intervention group (94.6%, n = 35) coped successfully in the intrapartum period than the standard care group (78.1%, n = 25). However, more women in the standard care group (97.0%, n = 31) exhibited appropriate bonding behaviours than the TVICBT group (88.6%, n = 31).



CONCLUSION: The TVICBT intervention was effective in assisting women to identify triggers during their pregnancy journey, develop appropriate coping strategies and advocate for their needs to best cope. IMPACT: TVICBT offers an effective, individualized, trauma and violence-informed approach to optimize the health outcomes of perinatal women and their infants by promoting positive coping and maternal-infant bonding, thus filling an existing practice gap of a lack of individualized, trauma-informed care.

