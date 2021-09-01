|
Citation
|
Coyle S, Cipra A, Rueger SY. J. Sch. Psychol. 2021; 89: 51-71.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Society for the Study of School Psychology, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
34836576
|
Abstract
|
Although research has suggested that youth involved in bullying as victims, perpetrators, or both are at risk for negative outcomes, less work has investigated different patterns in how youth are involved in bullying with consideration for both the role (i.e., victimization and perpetration) as well as type of behaviors experienced (i.e., cyber, verbal, relational, and physical). Using Latent Class Analysis (LCA), the current study investigated patterns of bullying involvement with a sample of 799 middle school students.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Mental health; Bullying-perpetration; Bullying-victimization