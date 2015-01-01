|
Citation
Chen MA, Brown RL, Chen JY, de Dios MA, Green CE, Heijnen CJ, Fagundes CP. Psychoneuroendocrinology 2021; 135: e105595.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
34837775
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Spousal bereavement can lead to adverse health outcomes; however, not all widow(er)s experience the same degree of health problems. Thus, it is important to understand the contribution of disparities (e.g., childhood maltreatment and subjective social status) that may underlie adverse health outcomes that arise following bereavement.
Language: en
Keywords
Childhood maltreatment; Depressive symptoms; Bereavement; Grief symptoms; Proinflammatory cytokine production; Subjective social status