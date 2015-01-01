Abstract

The visual-inertial simultaneous localization and mapping (SLAM) is a feasible indoor positioning system that combines the visual SLAM with inertial navigation. There are accumulated drift errors in inertial navigation due to the state propagation and the bias of the inertial measurement unit (IMU) sensor. The visual-inertial SLAM can correct the drift errors via loop detection and local pose optimization. However, if the trajectory is not a closed loop, the drift error might not be significantly reduced. This paper presents a novel pedestrian dead reckoning (PDR)-aided visual-inertial SLAM, taking advantage of the enhanced vanishing point (VP) observation. The VP is integrated into the visual-inertial SLAM as an external observation without drift error to correct the system drift error. Additionally, the estimated trajectory's scale is affected by the IMU measurement errors in visual-inertial SLAM. Pedestrian dead reckoning (PDR) velocity is employed to constrain the double integration result of acceleration measurement from the IMU. Furthermore, to enhance the proposed system's robustness and the positioning accuracy, the local optimization based on the sliding window and the global optimization based on the segmentation window are proposed. A series of experiments are conducted using the public ADVIO dataset and a self-collected dataset to compare the proposed system with the visual-inertial SLAM. Finally, the results demonstrate that the proposed optimization method can effectively correct the accumulated drift error in the proposed visual-inertial SLAM system.

Language: en