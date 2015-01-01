Abstract

The performance of LiDAR sensors deteriorates under adverse weather conditions such as rainfall. However, few studies have empirically analyzed this phenomenon. Hence, we investigated differences in sensor data due to environmental changes (distance from objects (road signs), object material, vehicle (sensor) speed, and amount of rainfall) during LiDAR sensing of road facilities. The indicators used to verify the performance of LiDAR were numbers of point cloud (NPC) and intensity. Differences in the indicators were tested through a two-way ANOVA. First, both NPC and intensity increased with decreasing distance. Second, despite some exceptions, changes in speed did not affect the indicators. Third, the values of NPC do not differ depending on the materials and the intensity of each material followed the order aluminum > steel > plastic > wood, although exceptions were found. Fourth, with an increase in rainfall, both indicators decreased for all materials; specifically, under rainfall of 40 mm/h or more, a substantial reduction was observed. These results demonstrate that LiDAR must overcome the challenges posed by inclement weather to be applicable in the production of road facilities that improve the effectiveness of autonomous driving sensors.

