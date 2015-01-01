Abstract

Human Gait Recognition (HGR) is a biometric technique that has been utilized for security purposes for the last decade. The performance of gait recognition can be influenced by various factors such as wearing clothes, carrying a bag, and the walking surfaces. Furthermore, identification from differing views is a significant difficulty in HGR. Many techniques have been introduced in the literature for HGR using conventional and deep learning techniques. However, the traditional methods are not suitable for large datasets. Therefore, a new framework is proposed for human gait recognition using deep learning and best feature selection. The proposed framework includes data augmentation, feature extraction, feature selection, feature fusion, and classification. In the augmentation step, three flip operations were used. In the feature extraction step, two pre-trained models were employed, Inception-ResNet-V2 and NASNet Mobile. Both models were fine-tuned and trained using transfer learning on the CASIA B gait dataset. The features of the selected deep models were optimized using a modified three-step whale optimization algorithm and the best features were chosen. The selected best features were fused using the modified mean absolute deviation extended serial fusion (MDeSF) approach. Then, the final classification was performed using several classification algorithms. The experimental process was conducted on the entire CASIA B dataset and achieved an average accuracy of 89.0. Comparison with existing techniques showed an improvement in accuracy, recall rate, and computational time.

Language: en