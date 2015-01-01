|
Shalin G, Pardoel S, Lemaire ED, Nantel J, Kofman J. J. Neuroengineering Rehabil. 2021; 18(1): e167.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
34838066
BACKGROUND: Freezing of gait (FOG) is a walking disturbance in advanced stage Parkinson's disease (PD) that has been associated with increased fall risk and decreased quality of life. Freezing episodes can be mitigated or prevented with external intervention such as visual or auditory cues, activated by FOG prediction and detection systems. While most research on FOG detection and prediction has been based on inertial measurement unit (IMU) and accelerometer data, plantar-pressure data may capture subtle weight shifts unique to FOG episodes. Different machine learning algorithms have been used for FOG detection and prediction; however, long short-term memory (LSTM) deep learning methods hold an advantage when dealing with time-series data, such as sensor data. This research aimed to determine if LSTM can be used to detect and predict FOG from plantar pressure data alone, specifically for use in a real-time wearable system.
Detection; Prediction; Parkinson’s disease; Deep learning; Freezing of gait; Long short-term memory; Plantar pressure