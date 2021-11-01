Abstract

It has been reported that survivors of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) experience depression. However, the relationship between newly developed depression and mortality among survivors of ARDS has not been elucidated. Thus, the aim of this study was to investigate the prevalence and associated factors of depression among survivors of ARDS and determine whether newly developed depression is associated with long-term mortality among them. The data used for this study were extracted from the national health insurance database of South Korea. All adult patients who were admitted into intensive care units for ARDS between January 1, 2010, and December 31, 2018, and survived for ≥1 year after treatment were defined as ARDS survivors and included in this study. A total of 4,452 ARDS survivors were included in the final analysis. Of these, 581 (13.4%) were newly diagnosed with depression within 1 year after ARDS diagnosis. Multivariable logistic regression showed that underlying anxiety disorder (odds ratio [OR], 2.35; 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.93-2.86; P < 0.001), substance abuse (OR, 2.18; 95% CI, 1.48-3.20; P < 0.001), and post-traumatic stress disorder (OR, 15.52; 95% CI, 2.57-93.51; P = 0.003) were associated with a higher prevalence of post-ARDS depression among survivors. Multivariable Cox regression analysis showed that post-ARDS depression was associated with a 1.49-fold increased risk of 2-year all-cause mortality (hazard ratio, 1.49; 95% CI, 1.18-1.88; P = 0.001). Underlying psychiatric illness is a potential risk factor for the development of depression among ARDS survivors. Post-ARDS depression is associated with an increased risk of 2-year all-cause mortality.

Language: en