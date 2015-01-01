Abstract

Globally, falls are a major public health concern for older people (aged ≥65 years). Approximately a third of older adults and half of those aged 80 years and older have at least one fall a year. Falls are not only the leading cause of injury-related mortality but also lead in the causes of traumatic bone fracture and injury-related outpatient visits in older people in China.



In this issue of The Lancet Public Health, Pengpeng Ye and colleagues report the burden of falls in terms of incidence, mortality, and disability-adjusted life-year (DALY) in people aged 60 years and above in China from 1990 to 2019. Using data from the Global Burden of Diseases, Injuries, and Risk Factors Study (GBD) 2019, this Article fills an important gap in the literature because the spatiotemporal trends of fall burden at the national level in China has not previously been reported....

