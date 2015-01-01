|
Haan J, Garrow LA, Marzuoli A, Roy S, Bierlaire M. Transp. Res. C Emerg. Technol. 2021; 132: e103392.
Given the high levels of congestion that many commuters in the United States experience, the urban air mobility community has been exploring the potential of using a new class of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for commuters. To date, only a few studies have been conducted that compare how potential air taxi demand across cities varies. This study calculates a measure of air taxi demand for commuters for the 40 most populous combined statistical areas (CSAs) in the U.S. by using: (1) cell phone data to identify regular commuters in cities, (2)census data to associate household income characteristics with commuters, and (3)a mode choice model calibrated from a stated preference survey to predict the number of commuters that would use an air taxi. Air taxi commuter demand is concentrated in a handful of CSAs; the CSAs for New York City, LosAngeles, and Washington, D.C., generate 33percent of the overall air taxi demand.
Language: en
Air taxi; Autonomous ground vehicles; Commute behaviour; Mode choice; Urban air mobility