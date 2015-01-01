Abstract

This article examines how Da'esh utilizes anashid ("Islamic songs" or "recitation") as soundtrack elements within its video messaging, focusing primarily on a sample set of 755 videos released in 2015. The authors also present the development of an automatic content recognition (ACR) tool that enabled them to engage this large data set. The article then explores the possibilities of ACR for the identification of terrorist audio and video, utilizing the conclusions drawn from the trends of audio usage in Da'esh video messaging to support the validity and promise of such an approach.

Language: en