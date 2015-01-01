SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Citation

Stephens W, Sieckelinck S, Boutellier H. Stud. Conflict Terrorism 2021; 44(4): 346-361.

The rapid growth in research directed toward preventing violent extremism has resulted in a rich but fragmented body of literature spanning multiple disciplines. This review finds a number of themes that cut across a range of disciplinary approaches and suggests that the concept of resilience could provide the basis for a common framework for prevention. However, thus far the notion of resilience to extremism has often focused on the individual, and insufficient attention has been given to the role of contextual structures and institutions. We suggest that a social-ecological perspective on resilience could re-orientate the discourse on resilience to extremism.


