|
Citation
|
Cherney A, Belton E. Stud. Conflict Terrorism 2021; 44(8): 625-645.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In recent years there has been the proliferation of counterradicalization programs that incorporate a case management approach involving individually tailored intervention plans. The evaluation of case-managed countering violent extremism (CVE) interventions is challenging. This article provides results from research that evaluated a custody-based case-managed intervention delivered to convicted terrorists and individuals identified as at risk of radicalization in the Australian state of New South Wales, called the Proactive Integrated Support Model. A quantitative assessment of disengagement based on the coding of client case note data is provided.
Language: en