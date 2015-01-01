Abstract

Ananda Marga (AM) was established in India in 1951, and was over time involved in political violence there. Its leader was arrested in 1971 and AM banned in 1975. By then it had spread globally, with AM groups set up in Australia and New Zealand in the early 1970s all peacefully disposed. The 1975 banning of the sect in India led to a change in AM behaviour globally, with the first act of AM terrorism outside of India attempted in New Zealand that year. AM acts of terrorism occurred subsequently in Australia. There were significant links between AM in both countries, but Australia and New Zealand chose individual national approaches over a coordinated response to AM terrorism. These approaches were not always effective and at times actually counter-productive. This case study considers the limitations of CT tactics used at the time, some of which are still used today.

