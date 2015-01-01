|
Wood BJ, Hampton E. Sch. Psychol. Rev. 2021; 50(2-3): 360-370.
(Copyright © 2021, National Association of School Psychologists)
School resource officer (SRO) presence in K-12 public schools is becoming increasingly popular in an effort to help ensure stakeholder safety and protect against unsuspecting acts of school violence. Despite the rise in SRO popularity, over the last 3 decades, research on the perceived impact of SRO presence in schools is mixed and generally relies on student reports. The current study, employing survey methodology, sought to contribute to and update the existing literature on SRO influence on teacher perceptions of safety and security. Nearly 4,000 (N = 3,970) teachers from one Midwestern state completed the survey. Approximately 63% (n = 2,483) of teachers in the study reported SRO presence in their school buildings.
Amanda B. Nickerson; school resource officer; school safety; school security; teacher