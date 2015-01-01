Abstract

Peer victimization is a widespread and heterogeneous phenomenon, especially during the transition to middle school, and is associated with numerous negative consequences. However, previous research is limited by variable-centric analyses and data manipulations that either fail to capture or mask the complexity of peer victimization many students experience. We used person-centered analyses with continuous variables to detect patterns of peer victimization in a longitudinal sample from Grades 4 (n = 1,349), 5 (n = 1,352), and 6 (n = 1,098). We found five distinct profiles varying by victimization severity (i.e., none, some, pervasive) and form (i.e., relational, verbal, and physical) in each grade level. Female students and Black/African American students experience greater relational victimization during the middle school transition than their male or White peers, respectively, while students with disabilities experience all forms of victimization at greater levels than their non-disabled peers. Study limitations, future research, and practice implications are discussed, including the need for culturally responsive and victimization form-specific prevention and intervention strategies.Impact StatementWithin a longitudinal sample of students in fourth, fifth, and sixth grades, peer victimization experiences varied by both severity level and form (i.e., relational, verbal, and physical victimization). Female, Black/African American, and students with disabilities were most vulnerable to report victimization during this transition from late elementary to middle school. These results identify the need to improve prevention and intervention efforts for peer victimization as students transition to middle school, including strategies that are more culturally responsive, inclusive, and specific to relational and verbal forms of victimization.

