|
Citation
|
Fredrick SS, J. McClemont A, N. Jenkins L, Kern M. Sch. Psychol. Rev. 2021; 50(2-3): 441-453.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, National Association of School Psychologists)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Perceptions of a safe and supportive school environment are imperative to the well-being of all students. Positive perceptions of school safety and supports may be especially important for students attending boarding schools, given that many of these students live on school grounds. However, these experiences have rarely been studied for boarding school students. The current study aimed to address this gap in the literature by investigating relations among perceptions of school-wide bullying and physical and emotional safety among a sample of students from one boarding school (N = 358). School mental health supports were also examined as a moderator in the relation between school-wide bullying and school safety.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
boarding schools; bullying; emotional safety; Matthew Mayer; physical safety; school climate