Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Distracted driving has been well researched, however the comparison between different age-gender groups on the impact of distracted driving has not been explored. Most crash analysis research does not distinguish driver responsibility, so the role that distractions has in at-fault crashes is unknown. Without distinguishing at-fault crashes from all-cause crashes, distracted driving's detrimental effects could be underestimated.



OBJECTIVE: This study aims to systematically assess the risk of at-fault crashes associated with different sources of distraction among six groups by driver age (Teens 16-19, Adults 20-64, Seniors 65+) and gender.



METHODS: Crashes where a study participant was deemed at fault were identified using human expert annotated variables from the Strategic Highway Research Program 2 (SHRP2) Naturalistic Driving Study dataset. Generalized linear mixed models were performed to assess the adjusted odds ratios of 10 distraction types associated with the at-fault crashes while controlling for environmental factors.



RESULTS: The main findings are (1) The highest contributing distraction types in at-fault crashes were In-Cabin Objects, Mobile Device, External Scenes, and In-Vehicle Information Systems (IVIS) as indicated by their influence on multiple age-gender groups and the magnitude of odds ratios; (2) Teens and adults were more distraction-prone than seniors, although seniors had the greatest at-fault crash risks associated with In-Cabin Objects, Mobile Device, and IVIS; (3) Distractions impacted females and males similarly; (4) At-fault crashes were more likely to have the significant distraction types present than all-cause crashes.



CONCLUSION: This study adds to the limited literature on at-fault crashes particularly as it explores the role of driver demographics and distracted driving. Analyzing the risks of distracted driving by age-gender group shows that specific activities can be riskier for a certain population. The effects of distractions may be overlooked without fault determination. Distractions by external scenes, in-vehicle technologies, and in-cabin objects should not be overlooked, in addition to mobile device use.

