Citation
Sanchez A, Gainza Perez M, Field CA. Am. J. Drug Alcohol Abuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
34843425
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Hispanic college students experience minority stressors and are therefore at greater risk of experiencing alcohol-related consequences. Resilience may protect against problem drinking and related consequences, yet its relationship to drinking motives remains unexplored. Given that drinking motives precede both alcohol use and its consequences, investigating the role of resilience in such associations may inform interventions to reduce alcohol-related health disparities.
Keywords
Resilience; alcohol consequences; Consecuencias del alcohol; drinking motives; Estudiantes Universitarios Hispanos; Hispanic college students; Mexican American; Mexicano-Americano; Motivos para beber; Resiliencia