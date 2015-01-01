Abstract

BACKGROUND: The purpose of this study was to determine the differences in patient outcomes between motor vehicle crash (MVC) victims with an ISS < 15 and those with a similar ISS and a flame burn injury.



METHODS: Data for patients involved in a MVC with a GCS ≥12 and an ISS < 15 with and without flame burn injury were reviewed from the American College of Surgeons National Trauma Data Bank between 2007 and 2017. International Classification of Diseases-9 and -10 revisions and External Injury Codes were used to identify patients who were divided into MVC only (Group 1) and MVC with additional flame burn injury (Group 2). In-hospital mortality was the primary outcome whereas secondary outcomes included ICU admission, ICU length of stay (LOS), hospital LOS, sepsis, deep vein thrombosis, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and pneumonia. Simple linear regression was used in the form of odds ratios to investigate risk factors for mortality and secondary outcomes.



RESULTS: The mean LOS and ICU LOS were longer in Group 2 (5.9 vs 4.0 days, p-value <0.001, and 1.2 vs 0.6 days, p-value <0.001, respectively), with more patients being admitted to the ICU as well (22.9% vs 17.3%, p-value <0.001). Also, there were significantly higher rates of pneumonia (0.8% vs 0.5%, p-value 0.0014), deep vein thrombosis (0.6% vs 0.4%, p-value 0.028), and acute respiratory distress syndrome (0.5% vs 0.3%, p-value 0.004) in Group 2. Patients in Group 1 were older and more likely had hypertension, congestive heart failure, and COPD. There was no significant difference in mortality between Groups by odds ratios (OR 0.85, p-value 0.743) or raw percentages (0.3% vs 0.3%, p-value = 0.874).



CONCLUSION: MVC victims with mild injuries who also sustain a burn injury are more likely to require admission to the ICU regardless of their comorbidities and more likely to develop respiratory complications, especially pneumonia and an increase in ICU and hospital LOS.

