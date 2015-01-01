Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The Zero Suicide (ZS) framework is increasingly used in Australia, but without published adaptations for older people, and limited access by older people when implemented. The aim of this paper is to inform Towards Zero Suicide (TZS) implementations to benefit older adults by considering the key differences in older adults at risk of suicide according to each clinical component of the ZS framework.



CONCLUSION: TZS aspires to reduce deaths by suicide for people within healthcare by refocusing interventions on suicidality rather than diagnosis alone, emphasising evidence-based practices and cultural change. For TZS to be effective for older people, it is essential to ensure practices are based upon evidence relevant to older people and to ensure ageism is effectively counteracted. Older adults have distinct patterns of help seeking and service use, accompanied by differences in risk factors, presentations, and outcomes of suicidal behaviours. Ageism affects assessment, decision-making and actions to address self-harm and suicide for older people. Immediate and longer-term actions are essential to effectively implement TZS in this population.

Language: en