Abstract

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death worldwide and men have a higher risk of attempting and completing suicide than women. Accumulating evidence leads to a possible key role of the immune system and sex hormones in psychiatric conditions associated with suicide vulnerability (e.g., major depressive disorder). Moreover, the literature highlights a dysregulation of the immune system and altered sex hormone levels in suicidal patients. Sex hormones and the immune system may have a role in suicide risk and sex differences in suicide vulnerability. This brief review emphasises a research area focused on a possible interplay between the immune system and sex hormones that may help develop a better understanding of suicide vulnerability in the perspective of sex-specific therapeutic approaches.

