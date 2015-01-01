SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Lombardo G. Brain Behav. Immun. Health 2021; 18: 100384.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.bbih.2021.100384

PMID

34841283

PMCID

PMC8607160

Abstract

Suicide is one of the leading causes of death worldwide and men have a higher risk of attempting and completing suicide than women. Accumulating evidence leads to a possible key role of the immune system and sex hormones in psychiatric conditions associated with suicide vulnerability (e.g., major depressive disorder). Moreover, the literature highlights a dysregulation of the immune system and altered sex hormone levels in suicidal patients. Sex hormones and the immune system may have a role in suicide risk and sex differences in suicide vulnerability. This brief review emphasises a research area focused on a possible interplay between the immune system and sex hormones that may help develop a better understanding of suicide vulnerability in the perspective of sex-specific therapeutic approaches.


Language: en

Keywords

Suicide; Sex differences; Immune system; Sex hormones

