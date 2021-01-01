|
Felkey J, Graham S. Cultur. Divers. Ethnic Minor. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
34843295
OBJECTIVE: Past studies on language brokering have examined how various individual and contextual factors influence the association between language brokering and mental health outcomes, but few studies have assessed how racial/ethnic discrimination or perceptions of how society treats one's racial/ethnic group (i.e., cultural mistrust) affects mental health outcomes. The goal of this study was to examine how reports of racial/ethnic discrimination and perceptions of cultural mistrust influence mental health outcomes for adolescent language brokers.
