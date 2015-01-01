Abstract

BACKGROUND: there are few studies in occupational health literature addressing the issue of work injuries among women.



OBJECTIVES: the purpose of this study is to examine gender differences in the occurrence and causes of one type of work injuries which is more frequent among women: the commuting accident while walking.



DESIGN: this study is based on the data of recognized commuting while walking injuries in the industrial and service sectors recorded by the Italian National Institute for Insurance against Accidents at Work during the last five years (2014-2018). SETTING AND PARTICIPANTS: Italy; all compensated workers for commuting while walking injuries. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: number of injuries, rate incidence, incidence rate ratio, odds ratio.



RESULTS: commuting while walking injuries in the last five years were three times more frequent among women, with an increasing incidence over the years and by age (women: 1,31‰ vs men 0,40‰; IR 3,24; 95%CI 3,19-3,30). Women were more often injured going to work, in winter, on Mondays, in the North-Western areas of the country. Female mail-carriers, cleaners, care givers, public administrators were particularly vulnerable, especially the less young (>=50 years old). Females were at a higher risk for fractures particularly of wrist, elbow, and foot, while males had a higher risk for hand, knee, and chest injuries. Gender difference in incidence rate and type of commuting while walking injuries may be also due to a diverse work and home exposures together with fall dynamics.



CONCLUSIONS: commuting while walking work injuries show the higher incidence rate among women and the need to gender oriented prevention.



INTRODUZIONE: nella letteratura si rilevano pochi lavori che affrontano il problema degli infortuni femminili, anche quelli più frequenti nel genere femminile, come gli infortuni in itinere.

OBIETTIVI: questo studio vuole analizzare le cause della maggiore frequenza degli infortuni in itinere senza il coinvolgimento di veicoli nel genere femminile.

DISEGNO: analizzare la differenza di genere e le caratteristiche degli infortuni "in itinere senza mezzo di trasporto" accertati positivi nella banca dati Inail degli ultimi cinque anni disponibili (2014-2018).

SETTING E PARTECIPANTI: gli assicurati e gli infortunati Inail del quinquennio nel settore industria-servizi.

PRINCIPALI MISURE DI OUTCOME: numero di infortuni per genere, tassi di incidenza e loro rapporto, odds ratio.

RISULTATI: negli ultimi cinque anni, sono stati riconosciuti dall'Inail 43.122 infortuni "in itinere senza mezzo di trasporto" tra le femmine e 19.500 tra i maschi. Questi infortuni risultano essere tre volte più frequenti nel genere femminile (IR 3,24; IC95% 3,19-3,30), con un'incidenza crescente nei cinque anni di osservazione e per età. Le evidenze mostrano che le femmine, in particolare le addette alle pulizie, alla cura, le postine e le impiegate della pubblica amministrazione, si infortunano maggiormente andando al lavoro, in inverno, il lunedì, nelle regioni del Nord-Ovest e Isole, soprattutto nelle età meno giovani (≥50: IR 5,58; IC95% 5,44-5,73). Le donne presentano un rischio più elevato per l'arto inferiore e per le fratture, in particolare del polso, gomito e piede; i maschi per le sedi mano, torace, ginocchio. La diversa esposizione femminile, insieme alle differenti dinamiche nella caduta, possono spiegare l'incidenza elevata per sede e gravità nel genere femminile.

CONCLUSIONI: lo studio mostra l'incidenza elevata tra le lavoratrici degli infortuni in itinere a piedi, che possono contribuire al burden delle malattie muscolo-scheletriche nella popolazione femminile italiana, ipotizzando le principali cause.



Parole chiave: cadute, età, genere, infortuni in itinere, settore di lavoro

