Abstract

In a crucial discussion of suicide's frequency in Asia during the pandemic, Charlier [1] highlights some domains that interfere in this complex phenomenon. The author questions the role of political leaders and international authorities that influence public health policy [1]. However, Charlier [1] did not mention a vital aspect involving suicide and public health policy: considering specific characteristics of each stage. Indeed, among the profound consequences around societies worldwide provoked by the COVID-19 pandemic, the mental health and well-being impacts are one of the main. According to Alonzo et al. [2], the psychological distress resulting from the pandemic increased in countries with poor socioeconomic conditions. Regardless of the cause associated with the deterioration of each individual's health conditions, the aggravation of psychic suffering presents its last stage in the unfortunate attitude of suicide. Thus, it is urgent developing discussions and measures to avoid this act...

Language: en