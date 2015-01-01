Abstract

Rapid urbanisation in India is a key contributor to the overstressed public infrastructure. The urban public transport system is one of the important infrastructure systems. An effective public transportation network helps the city improve its accessibility, lower carbon footprint, and enhances economic growth and societal equity. India is a relatively poor country with limited public resources. Therefore, investing in an effective urban public transport system needs a tailored approach. Such an approach would entail using public transport to guide urban development. In this context, the first step would be to measure the accessibility levels of the existing public transport network and then use the accessibility mapping outputs to better inform the urban planning process. This study explores the Public Transport Accessibility Level (PTAL) tool that measures the accessibility of the public transport system and provides a spatial visualisation using Geographic Information System. PTAL is implemented taking Hubli-Dharwad as a case study for the base year (2020) superimposed with population and employment density, and future year (2031). The outcome of the research facilitates the city planning process by guiding transportation and land-use zoning integrations, direct public transport investments, demarcation of transit-oriented development zones, parking policies, and identifying locations of affordable and low-cost housing.

Language: en